Bosch: Legacy season 2 spoilers: Show EP on J. Edgar return

There is a ton of stuff to be excited about when it comes to the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere on Freevee later this week. What’s a big thing? The return of Jamie Hector as the iconic character of J. Edgar. While he is not a full-time cast member on this show, he is going to play a big role in resolving the Maddie cliffhanger from the end of season 1.

Will he be able to help Harry find his daughter? We certainly hope so, and this also allows the creative team an opportunity to explore further where the character is in his life now that Bosch is off the force.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

In speaking about this further in an interview with TV Insider, here is what executive producer Tom Bernardo had to say on the subject:

It was something we were really excited about. When we got into Season 1 and started figuring out what Bosch: Legacy was as its own show, we tried to be judicious and smart about what characters we wanted back from the original series. We wanted it to be only under circumstances that worked storywise. It was exciting to have Jamie Hector back as we love and miss him just as the audience does. We thought the situation that kicked off in season 2 justified his return big time. We thought about who could be leading this investigation. It had to be J. Edgar. What was interesting to us is we’ve seen this relationship and the textures and colors of it in different seasons, but now it’s a new vein. J. Edgar is in this new position, and there is a new power dynamic between him and Harry. Then there was all the personal history. We knew he would play a major role in the Maddie story, but being able to explore this different dynamic between him and Harry under the most heightened circumstances possible was really exciting.

We know that the start of the season will be a lot about saving Maddie, but we still have to get to the follow-up question: What happens in the event that she is okay? Can she really go back to the force, or will something about this experience scar her?

Related – Learn more about what is going to be coming up with Harry in episode 2

What do you most want to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 2, especially for J. Edgar?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: Freevee.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







