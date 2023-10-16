Bosch: Legacy season 2 spoilers: Early episode 2 tease!

Are you ready to check out the Bosch: Legacy season 2 a little later this week on Amazon Freevee? We sure hope so! There are four episodes coming later this week and within those, we should get answers to one of the big questions a lot of people have: Is Maddie Bosch okay?

Well, we know that the show will be working to resolve that, but this does not mean that you are going to get all of the answers within the premiere itself! You may have to wait for a little while to get all the information here and honestly, that’s okay.

For now, we suggest that you check out what executive producer Tom Bernardo had to say to TV Insider about how the creative team prepared the new season:

We went out on a powerful cliffhanger. I love cliffhangers if you’re invested in a show, but they are very frustrating. That’s the kind of reaction you want as a storyteller because you want the audience to wonder what will happen next. We wanted to dive right into it and try to resolve it in the first two episodes. We wanted to treat it as if its own movie. With respect to Madison, we dramatized something the audience wasn’t privy to at the end of Season 1, which was the attack and abduction itself. We leave the question open of what happened to her until about the midway point.

Beyond resolving this cliffhanger, Bernardo also noted that episode 2 is going to be a huge one for Madison Lintz, one that requires her to be in a largely confined space as her character for a good stretch of time. Could this mean that she’s in more danger than ever here? We wouldn’t be surprised — just know that the LAPD and Harry Bosch both will do whatever they can to find her. They may just have different methods of doing so…

What do you most want to see moving into the start of Bosch: Legacy season 2?

