Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere: EP hints at desperate state

As we have a chance to set the stage for the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere in just one week’s time, know this: Things are going to get crazy. That may not be much of a shock, at least given the way that season 1 wrapped up.

Is Maddie Bosch in danger? It sure feels that way, just like it also feels like her father Harry would do whatever he could to help find her. Unfortunately, there are a number of problems that come along with this, including the fact that he no longer has a badge and with that, won’t have the same resources to locate her as he has in the past.

Do we think that Harry is still going to try his best here? You better believe it! However, we do think this is a situation where it is easier said than done. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is what executive producer Henrik Bastin had to say:

“Harry feels helpless … He’s no longer on the force and he can’t go after his own daughter’s abductor.”

While we’d be surprised if the entirety of the second season is focused entirely on just this one subject, we do tend to think that it could span at least a little bit of time. When you consider the high-stakes situation that the writers have already set up, there is not just logic that comes out of rushing through anything here. Instead, just allow yourself some room to breathe, and also elevate the stakes for as long as you can — while also still making things pretty darn believable along the way.

