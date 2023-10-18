The Morning Show season 3 episode 7: Will Cory be fired?

Tonight on The Morning Show season 3 episode 7, we saw some particularly big decisions made. Who was at the center of them? Think Stella, who has found herself in a unique position of power for a good chunk of the season so far.

First and foremost, let’s begin here with a reminder that Paul Marks had already decided to hand her a top-tier job following his purchase of UBA, and it would be one that would require Cory to exit stage left. This would be a chance for her to amass more power than ever before, but there is always something about Paul that makes him unworthy of full trust. He’s always got his own agenda and, sometimes, he is not the easiest person to read.

Also, Stell and Jon Hamm’s character have a complicated history and while Cory is no saint, we don’t think she liked the trajectory that she saw for things down the line. It is one of the reasons why she clued in Cory during this episode as to what was going to be happening. This now gives Cory a certain amount of leverage, but things are infinitely more complicated now. Alex is romantically involved with Paul, and we already know that he has more money and resources than just about anyone. Is there really a way to stop him from doing whatever it is that he wants? If it exists, we at least do not see it on paper. That’s why both Cory, Stella, and the writers of this show have to get creative.

What other challenges do the UBA team face moving forward? Well, at the end of the episode Chip got a bird’s-eye view to the fact that Alex and Paul are intertwined, and that is complicated for so many different reasons. He obviously has his own feelings for her and beyond just that, he is someone out to buy the whole company.

There are parts of this show that steal feel frustrating, but let’s go ahead and make it clear: It is still hard to argue against The Morning Show as a pretty darn entertaining hour of TV! It does pull that off, time and time again.

