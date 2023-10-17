Quantum Leap season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The LA Riots

There is a chance that you heard leading up to Quantum Leap season 2 that there would be an episode centered around the LA Riots of the early 1990’s. Now, we do have a little bit more information about that.

The title for this upcoming story (which will be episode 5 in the new season) is “One Night in Koreatown.” To get some more insight, take a look at the attached synopsis per SpoilerTV:

Ben lands in the body of an 18-year-old working for his father’s shoe store in Koreatown in Los Angeles at the start of the explosive 1992 riots; facing an emotional connection in the riots to his past, Magic joins Ben on the leap.

Now, we do realize that there are some larger stories that will course through much of Quantum Leap season 2, with one of the bigger ones being Ben Song trying to make it back to his own time, and also realizing the aftereffects that are coming from being gone for a massive three-year span. There is a lot he has to work through there, and the search for answers and information could take some time.

In this midst of all of this, though, episodes like this one also are critical for reminding viewers of important, critical moments in history. To have this one be connected to Magic in particular could allow us to better understand his own past, and we do think that is very much important. Be prepared in advance for this to be one of the more heartfelt and powerful stories that we end up seeing all season long, and we are curious already to see just where it leads when it comes to understanding how that character became who he is now.

Also, remember for a moment that episode 3 of this current season is set to air on NBC tomorrow night.

Related – Get more news regarding Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3 right away

What are you most excited to see moving into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 5 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







