Quantum Leap season 2 episode 3: Why did Ben disappear?

As we prepare to see the latest episode Quantum Leap season 2 episode on NBC, there is definitely a good bit to discuss. So what is the focus here? Well, that is not altogether complicated: It is trying to figure out why in the world Ben disappeared in the first place. This is a mystery that a lot of people within the world of this show will be working to figure out! Three years went by in his life, and there is a lot of stuff that happened!

With this being said, here is the good news: It does not appear as though the producers are going to make you wait too long to get some more answers. Speaking on the subject further to TVLine, here is some of what co-showrunner Martin Gero had to say:

“Very quickly, we’re going to explain why it happened … For us, the really interesting part is the emotional repercussions for Ben, but also the rest of the team — what [they’ve] been up to and how they’ve been dealing with it.”

We do think that everyone has tried to move on from what happened in their own individual ways, and we are not looking at a situation where it is just Addison’s story that is going to be explored. There are a lot of different dynamics that we’re excited to see play out here, and we really just hope that this show as a whole is able to eventually move us in a direction where we get answers on everything.

With all of this said, we still don’t think we’re going to be in a spot where we end up seeing Ben find his way home anytime soon — after all, why would we be? Time travel is, at this point, very much ingrained in the show at its core. There is no reason to anticipate this changing.

