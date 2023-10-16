Our Flag Means Death season 2 cast get creative at NYCC

We are right smack in the middle of Our Flag Means Death season 2, and of course we’re having a great time with these characters!

Given that multiple cast members were present at New York Comic-Con this weekend, it would be easy to assume that they would be talking extensively about the series. In a perfect world, wouldn’t that be fun? Unfortunately, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, they are unable to — but several actors still wanting to deliver some sort of treat to the fans.

With this in mind, let’s just say that the likes of Rhys Darby, Vico Ortiz, Nathan Foad, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, and Con O’Neill found a way to make some fans laugh by playing some games on-stage. You can get a larger rundown of things over at The AV Club, and you really get a good sense of just how much they all love being around each other.

At one point in the panel, Darby did get a bit more direct talking about the strike and his hopes that at some point, we will see it reach a conclusion:

“I guess one day, when we get a better deal and when someone sorts this out to give us what everyone deserves, [we can get back to making great art].”

Now, we are hopeful still that there will be a season 3 of Our Flag Means Death, even if a lot of signs at present point to it being the final one for the show. That seems to be creatively-driven as much as anything, but we will say that we would gladly watch these pirates and their various adventures for years, in the event that we had an opportunity to do so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

