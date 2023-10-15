Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6: True love at sea

As we do prepare to move a little bit further into Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 6 on Max, there is so much to anticipate! Obviously, a big one has to be seeing more of what Blackbeard and Stede as a couple truly looks like.

Based on how things ended in episode 5, it is clear that the two want to be together and we’ll get to move into watching them in a more stable place. There is a lot to be excited about with that in mind, but there are also more challenges at the same time. Any couple has to figure out how to make things work amidst ever-changing dynamics, and the big one for Ed and Stede is that they do still have a ship to run here in the Revenge. There is a certain responsibility that comes with that, plus Ed trying to earn back the trust of his crew.

Can these two characters really find time for each other? If nothing else, there is a good bit to explore on this subject coming up! Just take a look at what show executive producer David Jenkins had to say to Variety:

They can maybe start to reset into kind of a midlife, which I like for them because I don’t always want it to be that one is leaving and one is staying. What are they like as a couple? They have never had to be an acknowledged couple where they aren’t the focus and the energy suck of everything. It is kind of like being the parents of a family in a way. It’s about the kids and not always about your emotional drama all the time. For them to settle into something resembling a midlife for however brief is the struggle of the second half of the season.

