The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: The Carol mystery

We know that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is going to feature Carol front and center — so what will the story be?

Well, the closing minutes of the season 1 finale certainly seems to be giving you one significant hint of that, as we know that Melissa McBride’s character is off looking for Daryl and will likely do whatever she can to find him. However, there is also something beyond this, and it’s something that was first set up a little bit earlier this season.

In speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner David Zabel notes that there is a lot that has already been constructed on the series to better set the stage:

Well, [the story of Carol is] pretty set up in what we’ve seen in episodes 5 and 6. There are two elements mainly. The first element is for some reason she’s felt compelled to go out looking for Daryl, which we will learn more about as we get deeper into the story. But she’s worried about him presumably, and she’s felt compelled to go out searching for him. He sort of goes to the radio call that we saw in episode 5 because the presumption was made that he was coming back home, and then he never came back home. So we can read into that. But he never came home, so now she’s worried about him. And the radio call gave her at least a little bit of a clue as to how to maybe track him down.

There’s also another clue … this moment in the radio call in episode 5 where she talks about something or someone having come back. And the impression we get, and Daryl also gets, is that something’s a little off for her, something’s wrong. And so that’s going to also function into the story for Carol in season 2.

Now, is this something connected to why she is looking for Daryl? There is a chance that this is causing her to either ask him for help, or to try and fill what feels like a massive gap in her life. Remember that amidst all of the action and high stakes on this show, Daryl Dixon is as much about the emotional states of these characters as anything.

What sort of story do you think we will see for Carol on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

