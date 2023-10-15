The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date hopes

Following the finale this weekend on AMC, do you want to know when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 could premiere?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and begin with the following reminder: You are going to see more of the Norman Reedus show back on the air! It already has a green light from the network and beyond just that, filming actually started prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. (It is set to resume this coming week with an interim waiver from the guild.)

The other big headline entering the new season is something that a few people out there may be aware of already: The return of Carol to this world! “The Book of Carol” is going to be the subtitle for the next season, as Melissa McBride is poised to take on a major role in the franchise once more. This doesn’t mean that Daryl is heading back home, but it does infuse another interesting layer into the story.

As for when the season will premiere…

2024 is a safe bet; as a matter of fact, it is inevitable. We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw the next batch of episodes in the summer, around the time that The Walking Dead: Dead City came on the air. Remember that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan show has yet to begin filming its latest season and by virtue of that, AMC could shake up their order a little bit. The franchise also has in February The Ones Who Live, which is the much-anticipated new entry featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

Hopefully, some more specific premiere-date news on season 2 will be here either in the winter or spring of next year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

