The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: EP on Laurent theories

We know that there are questions aplenty out there leading into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, including about Laurent. Or, to be specific, whether or not Laurent actually has some sort of special powers or abilities.

Isn’t it curious that he can be surrounded by walkers and yet, nothing will happen to him? Well, this is a small sample size but still, we certainly do think that the final moments of the finale were curious in that way. We know that his birth leads to a feeling that he is destined for great things, and there is something to be said about the way in which he communicates with people.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, showrunner David Zabel makes it clear that moving into season 2, he wants you to think that Laurent may have some sort of additional power in this world. However, that does not mean he actually does:

…With Laurent, we certainly wanted to suggest and continue to explore the idea that there’s something special about him. I might not use the word supernatural, but maybe it’s the same thing. Is there some kind of gift that he has? What’s interesting to me is, when you have these Messianic figures in history, many of whom were believed to have these special powers, some of whom were probably just really incredible personalities and human beings who were able to lead and inspire people, we wanted to explore that and we continue exploring that in Season 2. So far, at least, we haven’t nailed it down. At the end of the day, it’s more what people believe and want to believe, in order to get through dark times. There are a whole bunch of references that you probably know, in terms of characters like that. That was the idea. We certainly made a concerted effort to continue to explore that idea without ever defining it … I often don’t want to explain stuff to the audience, maybe sometimes to my detriment. I want the audience to take away what they want to take away without telling them what I think they should take away.

Whether or not this ever changes remains to be seen but for now, this is one of the things that is the most curious about Laurent at present. We especially want to see the relationship between him and Daryl explored for, especially since on some level, they each may have more that they can teach to each other.

