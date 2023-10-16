The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: EP on Carol questions

As we move forward to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 on AMC, one thing feels pretty clear: Carol is back! Melissa McBride is going to have a major role across the board for “The Book of Carol,” both on-screen and behind the scenes.

So in the season 1 finale, we had a chance to learn that Carol is actively searching for Daryl, and we don’t think that it is all that hard to figure out that the character will eventually come across him, and possibly in France! This will be a nostalgic reunion but at the same time, it’s not just about pleasing fans of the original show.

With this in mind, let’s turn things over to showrunner David Zabel, who made it clear to TV Insider that the whole goal here was trying to do something different:

“One of the first conversations I ever had with Melissa were, what are the places you think that Carol needs to go next? … What are the things that are unresolved? What are the stories that feel like the next evolution of the character while being true to the character? Same thing with Norman. We’re not changing the character. We’re not changing who he is. We’re not changing everything we know about him, but how can we allow him to continue to evolve in a way that feels real, but also feels like he’s moving forward?”

Ultimately, this is going to be a really fun thing to explore here with Carol. While on paper it doesn’t feel like she would necessarily stay in France, what if she did? What if Daryl never goes back to America? There is so much still to wonder about!

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

