The Morning Show season 3 episode 7 run time: Where it stands

As we prepare to check out The Morning Show season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV+ in a matter of days, there is a lot to look towards!

So, where should we start? Well, for starters, with a reminder that there is some really meaty stuff still to come on the show moving forward, with a big one being the simple fact that the Bradley still could be facing a difficult situation in regards to what she did for her brother. We can’t just forget about that, especially if we do move closer and closer to the Hyperion deal happening.

Now, let’s talk about run time for a moment. Are we going to get a longer episode for “Strict Scrutiny” to accommodate all the story that we get? Well, not necessarily. Instead, it appears as though the plan here is to run the show for a solid 53 minutes, which is absolutely on par with most of what we have seen for the bulk of the season. We don’t get the sense that we’re going to get some sort of random extended episode until we get around to the finale and even then, we don’t necessarily think that anything is guaranteed.

For the time being, the most important thing is simply that we get some more opportunities to see some twists and turns to the story. Our hope especially is that something huge happens soon for Alex Levy, as we’ve felt her story this time around pales a little bit in comparison to what we’re getting for Bradley Jackson.

One more reminder

There are only four more episodes to come this season! In a way, this feels crazy since it still feels like we are in the early going here. However, ten episodes is actually quite a bit when you think a little bit about what some other shows are getting these days in the 6-8 episode range.

