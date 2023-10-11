The Morning Show season 3 episode 7: A look at ‘Strict Scrutiny’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 7 — are you curious to learn more about it?

Well, just like you would imagine here, there is still room for a lot of twists and turns ahead! There are four more episodes this season and some of the central narratives have been established. Take, for example, whether or not UBA actually gets sold to Paul Marks. Or, whether or not Bradley’s past can truly stay buried. You should be ready for things to stay dramatic. Also, you should be ready for things to be a little bit ridiculous here and there. After all, much of this is baked into the very foundation for what The Morning Show really is at its core.

Want to get a few more details now about episode 7 as a whole? Well, remember that the title here is “Strict Scrutiny.” Meanwhile, you can see the full season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Harsh reality collides with an opulent night celebrating fashion. Cory and Bradley visit a crucial player in the potential sale of UBA.”

Now that we are so deep into the season…

One thing at this point absolutely feels clear. Aren’t we stuck waiting to see things ratchet up to new heights when it comes to tension? While we know that seeing a company be sold off is not necessarily the most exciting story, the implications of it are huge — and it could also be one that changes the careers of a lot of characters. Given the sort of media takeovers we often get these days, isn’t it fair to question how many jobs could be cut depending on if a sale does or does not happen?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show, including a look at the future

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 3 episode 7 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







