The Morning Show season 3 episode 6: Is Bradley’s job in danger?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 6 on Apple TV+ tomorrow, we do have a lot to ponder over. What is the #1 issue? Well, consider it as simple as wondering about Bradley’s job.

We know that the events of episode 5 have been heavily criticized online, and we honestly get it — this show has this bizarre obsession with trying to fit in as many current events as possible and beyond that, the need to make them all personal to the characters. Last season, we saw Alex contract the virus and be one of the early voices at the start of the global health crisis. This season, we’ve learned that Bradley’s brother was at the Capitol on January 6th, and she deleted the footage in order to cover it up.

Now, don’t we have to worry about Bradley’s job being in danger? It feels secure for now, given the fact that the only person aware of this information is cory and at present, he seems to have zero reason to spread around that he knew this. However, you do have to imagine that something will come out at some point and with that, a hammer will fall.

Through the second half of this season, it would almost be foolish to not mention the idea of the Reese Witherspoon’s character could end up out of a job. It is possible that Hal himself says something at an inopportune time. All of this has to be weighing on her, and we tend to think that from a Cory point of view, he has to be aware that almost every part of UBA is going to be heavily scrutinized in the event that there is some big sale coming to Paul Marks and Hyperion.

