The Morning Show season 3 episode 6: Bradley’s future…

As we prepare to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 6, it feels fair to note that Bradley Jackson’s story is bound to escalate. After all, we know the truth about what happened between her and Cory, and it is the sort of thing that could severely damage her future, if it ever came out.

What are we talking about? Well, the reveal that her brother Hal was not only at the insurrection on January 6th, but also that she disposed of some of the footage to protect him. He claimed that he is going to be a dad, and that he’s also working to get his head on straight moving forward.

Suffice it to say, all of this is complicated and you are meant to see a lot of opinions following this reveal. Bradley’s footage could have been useful for the FBI and now, it’s gone. Meanwhile, her boss is covering for her. It remains to be seen if the truth will ever come out to everyone, but this is definitely not a story that is going away.

In speaking on all of this further, executive producer Kristin Hahn had the following to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

“The insurrection storyline felt like it would continue to resonate and literally, in headlines in the present moment, it’s still really resonating … We really try to choose current events that we believe we will probably still be grappling with in the years to come, and the relevance hopefully of those conversations continue. That was one we all agreed we couldn’t pass up and would have to figure out the Rubik’s cube [for Bradley’s character] down the line. [Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt] will figure it out! No question.”

The only thing that we would suggest personally with Bradley’s future is this: Sometimes, the truth is revealed in unexpected ways.

