The Morning Show season 3 episode 6: ‘The Stanford Student’

As we prepare to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 6, one thing should be pretty darn clear: Everything will be more intense! We’ve made it to the halfway point and from here on out, we are prepared for the stakes around UBA to be higher than ever. This probably is not a surprise to anyone out there, but it is very much still worth noting.

So what more can we say about what lies ahead here? Well, the title here is “The Stanford Student” and on the surface, it appears that we’re going to be getting a whole lot more of what’s going on here when it comes to Paul Marks’ Hyperion as well as UBA. What’s the reason for that? Well, it all comes down to a key interview.

To get more news on that, go ahead and check out The Morning Show season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

A pivotal interview complicates the Hyperion – UBA deal. Stella decides whether to reveal her history with Paul.

Ultimately, the Stella storyline is something that we’ve been waiting to see a good bit more of for a rather long time now, and it could have some pretty pivotal repercussions through the rest of the season. Or, at the very least that’s what we are hoping for. At the moment, we do tend to think that this season is going to get increasingly dramatic — why wouldn’t it, all things considered? We’re talking about big business here and mega-corporations doing some sort of battle with each other.

At the end of the day, though, there is one other thing that we do have to think a little bit more about here, and that is how these individuals matter within the larger scheme of things. There are certainly a lot of things that we do need some sort of additional answers to for the time being.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

