When Calls the Heart season 10 finale: Did Lucas win the election?

We knew entering the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale that there were a lot of questions worth wondering. For the sake of this article in particular, let’s take a look at the election — and whether or not Lucas really won.

For most of the episode, we saw Rosemary, Lee, and of course Elizabeth work hard in order to ensure that Hope Valley got the entire town out to vote for one of their own. They all collectively realized that they needed Lucas to win in order to ensure that their water supply was saved. Also, there was a general feeling that he would be good for everyone in the territory. Lucas was smart, caring, and also passionate. While he loves Elizabeth and wanted to be with her, he recognizes at the same time the political world may be his true calling.

About halfway through the finale, we did start to wonder if we were going to get any answers at all throughout — or, if the powers-that-be were actually going to make us wait. So what did we get in the end here?

The results came in, and Lucas won! Knowing the tone of the show, we can’t say that we are altogether surprised and yet, it feels strange not knowing whether or not he’s going to have a major role in the Hope Valley world moving forward.

Yet, in the end, we can be happy that the town will continue to exist with him leading the way from several hours away. We do think that he will be a great Governor, someone who treats everyone with fairness and respect. He has made a big sacrifice to take the role on, but could it prove to be for the best for everyone involved?

