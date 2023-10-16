Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere: Will Maddie be found?

Within just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere. So what are you going to see throughout it?

We know that technically, there are a whopping four episodes premiering the same day on October 20 but for the sake of this premiere, we want to keep things a little bit more simple and discuss episode 1 itself. After all, there is a heck of a compelling tease for it as we watch the LAPD struggle when it comes to getting answers on one simple thing: What happened to Maddie Bosch? She was presumably taken, but there are still some major questions when it comes to who took her and how.

With all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and share a new sneak peek! If you head over to Screen Rant, you can see Jerry Edgar (he’s back!) working alongside Reina in order to ensure that they can trace some of Maddie’s steps. Doing this is obviously not easy, but they understand how necessarily it really is. So much of this story in particular is going to be a race against time, since no matter where the character is, they may only have so long to find her. In situations like this, those sort of stakes are always going to be here!

Let’s also remember for a moment here that Harry Bosch himself is almost certainly going to be front and center for almost any effort in order to find her. However, his presence is a little bit risky. Is he going to cross any lines, or make matters more difficult than they should be?

What do you think we are going to see from Maddie moving into the season 2 premiere of Bosch: Legacy?

(Photo: Freevee.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

