Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7: Will Alicia return?

As we prepare to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7, why not go ahead and talk about Alicia Clark? It has been some time since Alycia Debnam-Carey appeared on the AMC series, but we tend to think the door is always open.

After all, remember this first and foremost: Alicia is not dead as far as we know. Sure, we recognize that there could be multiple interpretations of what we saw at the end of “Anima” back in season 7, but we tend to think that she is both healed and out there in the world. There’s also a chance that she is not that far away from her mother Madison.

With all of this in mind, we do think there is a reasonably chance that Debnam-Carey comes back at some point before Fear the Walking Dead is over. As an actress, she has a history of coming back to shows — even after Lexa’s controversial and extremely frustrating death on The 100, she still came back there down the road. The only real issue may be scheduling, given that Alycia as an actress has done multiple series since departing the zombie drama some time ago.

Story-wise, we at least know this already: Madison is going to try and locate Alicia to the best of her ability. Whether she is able to actually find her is a completely different story, but it will be at least a considerable focus for Kim Dickens’ character to some degree.

Personally, we know that we would love to see this mother – daughter reunion happen. It would be a way for the series to come full-circle, especially when you think about how the first few seasons of this show are so fundamentally different from what we’re seeing now.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

