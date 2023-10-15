American Horror Story: Delicate part 2: What we know so far

For those who are not currently aware, Wednesday’s new episode of American Horror Story: Delicate on FX is the last one for Part 1. Do we know that there is more coming? Absolutely, but there are still questions as to when it is going to air.

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting this: There will not be complete closure to the story on this week’s new episode. Don’t be surprised if there is some sort of cliffhanger or tease for what lies ahead. The entirety of the season was written prior to the WGA strike, so you don’t have to be concerned about that impacting the story in any way.

So what is impacting things right now? That is a little bit easier to map out, as it is very much tied to what is going on with SAG-AFTRA. While it feels like at least some of part 2 filmed before the actors’ strike began in July, episode 5 likely felt like the best spot to end the show for now. With that in mind, we are stuck in the midst of a hiatus of unknown length. FX will likely wait until the SAG-AFTRA strike is over before figuring this out, but we would be personally surprised if the show comes back at some point this year. You have the new season of American Horror Stories to tide you over along the way.

For now, don’t expect American Horror Story: Delicate to suddenly morph into a different show. This is not like the Double Feature season where there are some different things going on with separate arcs. We’re sure that later this year, we will get more of a specific marketing campaign for part 2 and we are excited to take a look at that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

