American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5: Who is immortal?

As we do get ourselves prepared to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 on FX, why not discuss immortality? Sure, it is a crazy concept to discuss on paper, but here is your reminder that this is a crazy show.

Yet, the more you look at it, the more that it becomes clear that there are already some immortal characters within this world, with perhaps the two Ashleys at the forefront of the list. We have seen Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman’s characters presumably in two separate time periods now, which has to make you think that they are witches to a certain degree and also potentially tied to Anna’s baby. Then, you also have the mystery of Siobhan herself — given that the Ashleys work for her, isn’t it easy to also say that they are involved?

We know that for much of the series at this point, it has been fairly easy to sit back and proclaim that all roads do eventually lead back to Dex, Sonia, and some of the people in that part of Anna’s life — and they could still be involved. Yet, is it equally possible that they are not the ringleaders amidst all of this? Let’s just say that some recent events do cause a little bit more to come into question.

We do think that the part 1 finale on Wednesday will offer up a little more insight on some of these characters — but also leave us hanging on a few other things. There has to be something more to anticipate within here, right?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

