The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Terry O’Quinn joins!

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC down the road, we have good news!

While at the show’s New York Comic-Con event this weekend, the premium-cable network confirmed officially some of the cast members who are turning up, including Lost alum Terry O’Quinn, who is set to play a character by the name of Beale. Meanwhile, former Lucifer cast member Lesley-Ann Brandt has a role playing a woman named Pearl. Pollyanna McIntosh is also going to return as Jadis, but that may not be all that much of a surprise when you consider what we’ve seen from her across the greater universe so far.

While we know that The Ones Who Live is going to focus primarily on the characters of Rick and Michonne, at the same time there are questions about some other familiar faces. The one we are the most curious about right now is Lennie James as Morgan, given that he excited Fear the Walking Dead not that long ago in order to try and track down Andrew Lincoln’s character. It feels like the storytelling potential is here for something more, but we don’t necessarily think that the creative team is going to be bringing this to the table right away. They have a little bit of time either over these six episodes or some other point down the road.

At the moment, we know that this show is poised to premiere in February; hopefully, more news comes out by the end of the year. (We would certainly love a full-length trailer at some point; how can we not?)

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

