The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live spoilers: New details!

We absolutely think that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is going to be one of the most exciting entries on AMC. There is no official premiere date yet at the network, but we know that it is coming in February. Not only that, but the network was kind enough to share new details today in honor of it being New York Comic-Con!

First and foremost, you can see a new teaser for what lies ahead over at the link here. This gives you a little bit of footage featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), but in general, we tend to think that the show is trying to keep a few different things under wraps.

If you do want a few more details now about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, go ahead and check out the extended logline:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

We do think that getting more of a clear love story within this world is exciting, mostly because we don’t have much of that in the franchise in general. After all, Daryl is a little bit solitary; meanwhile, Maggie and Negan hate each other.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

