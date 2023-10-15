The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale: Carol cliffhanger!

Entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 6, the biggest question mark was about the title character’s future. For the entirety of the show, the idea was that once he helped Laurent and Isabelle, he was going to be heading back to America. After all, he had family there!

Yet, over the course of this season, he also came to understand that he had family in France, as well. He came to realize that he cared for these two, and this played a major part in his decision to stay. While waiting for his boat he took the time to remember his grandfather, someone who fought in the war and because of that, left his pregnant wife back at home to raise Daryl’s dad alone. Then, when Laurent arrived on the beach, he realized that departing was not something he was ready to do.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

While all of this was important and certainly meaningful, the biggest reveal at the end of the finale came with Carol in the closing minutes. We don’t think that it is some jaw-dropper that she is tracking down Daryl, but it certainly was meaningful to actually see the moment happen! Melissa McBride is going to be a major part of the second season so with that, it is fair to say that she is going to succeed in tracking him down.

So what is her own end goal in doing this? There may be a specific need for locating him that is tied to what she tried to say to Daryl earlier this season. Or, she may just care for him after all they have gone through, and wants to know that he is okay.

Related – Get more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, including our season 2 premiere date hopes

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







