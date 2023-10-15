The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale: Is Quinn dead?

We certainly anticipated that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale would contain a few major deaths. One of them, as it turned out, happened pretty early on.

It is clear that Quinn was a significant part of the story of both Laurent and Isabelle. He is the biological father of the former, and Laurent’s mother was her sister. Because of all of this, there was a lot of emotion wrapped up in his presence … and things did get more complicated when you consider how exactly Laurent had to do away with him in order to protect Isabelle. As he said after the fact, Quinn was never a father to him; in this world, there are people who have to do dark, difficult things in order to survive. If that was not clear before, it is now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

In the aftermath of Quinn’s death, we did get to see Daryl help to bring Laurent and Isabelle up to the Nest, where Laurent met Losang, a man determined to help prepare him for the future. The place was as beautiful and epic, and it certainly was not what we expected going into it.

Will the memory of Quinn loom large?

Maybe to some extent as a reminder that trust, within this world, is a rather difficult commodity. Yet, Lauren, doesn’t have a need for that sort of father figure, mostly due to the people who he did have in his life. Also, he learned over the course of his time with Daryl quite a bit.

The important thing, of course, is that the majority of the show’s main cast survived the season 1 finale. Granted, you can argue that they had to, all things considered.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, including when season 2 could premiere

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







