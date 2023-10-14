Billions season 7 episode 11 promo: Axe vs. Prince

There are only two episodes left in Billions season 7, let alone the series as a whole. What does that mean? We don’t have to get that dramatic here: Everything is hitting the fan! We just hope that you are prepared for it.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the newly-released promo for episode 11, one that makes it abundantly clear that at this point, Damian Lewis’ character is going to stop at nothing in order to take this guy down. We already know what he’s tried to do to Taylor, Wendy, and Wags, and we know that he thinks he can outsmart Bobby, as well. That’s not going to be easy. We know that Axe has not always won on this show, but we think he’s learned from some of his mistakes. He also knows what is at stake here with Prince trying to run for President.

While we don’t exactly think that Axe and Chuck are going to ride off into the sunset as the best of friends, this final arc symbolizes further that they each know now how to put their egos to the side for at least their pretense of “the greater good.” It is a different dynamic and also something that feels fully earned. The show wasn’t quite the same after Lewis left, but we’re thrilled to have him even if it’s only for a portion of the endgame.

(Still, know that Axe will be around for the rest of the run — don’t worry about that.)

The promo for episode 11 does absolutely make us more amped-up for what lies ahead, but we’re also not forgetting the fact that there probably won’t be much resolution here. Instead, we expect that a lot of this story will be lighting the match leading to the epic explosion within the series finale.

Get ready: Things are going to get nuts.

