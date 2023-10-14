The Fall of the House of Usher finale: What was the final poem?

Through all of Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher, we saw a number of works from Edgar Allan Poe utilized to various effects. Some of them, like “The Tell-Tale Heart” or “The Raven,” were quite obvious. Others, meanwhile, were a little bit more subtle. There were a few nods to “The Bells,” mentions of some contemporaries of the author like Rufus Griswold, and also some nods to Poe’s own family and his mysterious death.

While some poems, like “Annabel Lee,” where included throughout the show, what was the final poem by Verna? Well, there is something more worth discussing within on that…

Amidst the cemetery shots and the final view of the Raven, there was one last work by Poe told to us, one that he had not heard too much throughout the rest of the show. That was “Spirits of the Dead,” and it is a poem that really shows his view of humankind amidst nature. Its Gothic themes are present in much of his other works, and there is something quite interesting in that this poem was once published within Tamerlane and Other Poems. Of course, Tammy is one of the Usher children who died on the show.

Everything within The Fall of the House of Usher is intentional, original and yet, at the same time a tribute. It is a true mark of its brilliance and the sheer amount of work Mike Flanagan put into all of this. While we know that he already has a sterling reputation thanks to his other Netflix series, this may stand the test of time as the greatest one of all.

Now that you have seen all of The Fall of the House of Usher, what do you think about it?

Is there a favorite Edgar Allan Poe reference that you have? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

