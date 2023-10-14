The Fall of the House of Usher finale: How did Lenore die?

The most painful death in all of The Fall of the House of Usher has to be the most peaceful. What did sweet Lenore do to deserve her fate? Nothing, and that was very much the point.

In the final episode of the limited series at Netflix, we saw Frederick and Morrie’s daughter become the last descendant of Roderick to fall victim to his deal. How it happened was not dramatic, and nor was it painful. Rather, Verna simply touches her head and allows her to die peacefully, and also with the knowledge that someday, Morrie would go on to do great things and honor her memory. Within all of this, you have redemption for a character who stepped out on her family to attend Prospero’s party, knowing full well the sort of event that it would be.

The death of Lenore in the finale makes a great deal of sense, largely because this is an episode titled “The Raven,” which features a character of the same name. There is an innocent to Lenore transposed against the darkness of the entire show — even before she goes, Roderick knows this world will never be the same. (Nevermore, if you will.)

Shortly after the death of this character, we end up seeing both Roderick and Madeline Usher die in one another’s arms and in the most violent of ways — they went into the world together and now, they go out of the world together. The symmetry of the world is complete and, presumably, Verna goes on to find the next person to accept a deal.

While verna is capable of much death and wickedness, the way in which Lenore dies is a reminder that she has some sort of conscience. After all, she notes that she takes no pleasure at all in doing what she does in this instance. Killing those who do not deserve it is the part of the job she hates the most.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

