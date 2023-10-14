The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale video: The battle!

In just a matter of hours you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale. Are you ready for a showdown? We sure hope so, as the latest sneak preview seems to strongly suggest that something is coming.

If you needed a brief refresher here, let’s start off by noting the following: Genet has decided to make Daryl the perfect person to showcase one of her new super-zombies’ power. With that, there is a fight between the two going down in front of several onlookers. This is something that could set the stage for an army of such walkers later, at least depending on whether or not she needs them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Now, the elephant in the room with this showdown (watch it here) is that we all know that Daryl is going to survive. Nothing about this, at least in that respect, is going to be a surprise. However, at the same exact time, we also know that there’s a fun mystery as to how he gets out of it. This walker is also a burner, so a lot of typical techniques aren’t going to work. It also is significantly more impervious to damage. The idea here is that since Norman Reedus’ character has killed countless walkers like this over the years, clearly you need something to up the ante a little bit. This could be it.

In the end, even once Daryl gets out of this situation, there is still a ton he has to attend to! Remember that Laurent is not safe, and he and Isabelle will likely do whatever they can to make that happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right now, including more on Daryl and Isabelle

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







