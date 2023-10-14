The Fall of the House of Usher: How Frederick Usher died

In a lot of ways, the end of Frederick Usher on Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher was the one we all saw coming. His story spiraled out of control from really the end of episode 2 onward, when Morrie was almost killed at Prospero’s party. We knew that everything would be taking a turn for the worse, and the question was really how that was going to happen and beyond that, when we would end up seeing the death take place.

Somehow, we will say that Frederick’s death did surprise us — mostly in where it took place.

It was easy to predict that Frederick would die in some way because of what he was doing to Morrie, but we almost expected that Morrie herself would have more of a direct role. Instead, it was actually Verna who whispered in his ear and ended up getting him to lace his own drugs with something that would eventually incapacitate him. He, like some of his other siblings, fell victim to his own madness. Some of it for him was rage over what Morrie did being at that party. Also, the pain of losing all of his siblings and the idea that he could still “control” everything.

Instead, he found himself drugged out and trigged within a building that got demolished all around him — thanks to Verna impersonating him and giving the demolition crew the a-okay. In a way, there is something fitting about this Usher having the walls close in all around him, given that this does mirror in some ways what you see later on in the finale.

We will admit that a part of us thought that Frederick’s death would be even more macabre and yet, this made sense from a story perspective. In some ways, it was even full-circle for this character.

