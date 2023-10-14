Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 8 promo: Vic’s next move

As you get yourselves prepared to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 8, it should feel pretty darn clear what the priorities are. Sure, this is the story of Tommy Egan, but as of late it’s also been the story of how the Flynn family somehow gets themselves in trouble time and time again.

Take, for example, where things stand right now when it comes to Vic. This is someone who has gone deep undercover in order to secure his own freedom, but he also just killed a cop in order to preserve his status. If he didn’t do it, he was going to get made! Now, however, the pressure is on more than ever before.

In the promo for what lies ahead in episode 8, you could see the character get told that unless he brings in Tommy at this point, he is 100% going to prison. Since we can’t imagine Force without Tommy, that doesn’t bode well for his future, does it? We already saw a chunk of the original story with Ghost in jail, so we don’t think we really need to see that be repeated here on the spin-off. What’s so weird is that ever since Walter Flynn died, Vic and Claudia both have been off doing their own thing — and in Claud’s case, separate from a lot of the rest of the show. Remember that Tommy does still want revenge on her, though, and you are going to see some drama unravel there at some point.

Speaking of drama, the #1 question that Tommydoes have to ask himself within this episode is whether or not he can have everything he wants — think in terms of both his criminal empire and also Mireya. Things haven’t exactly gone great in his love life before, so what would make it different here?

