Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Tommy’s stakes

As you prepare to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 8 on Starz next week, there are a multitude of big stories coming.

With that, how should we start things off exactly? Well, we should note that Tommy is going to be feeling the pressure all over the place. His relationship with Mireya could be in peril right when those feelings are there more than ever. Meanwhile, there is also the issue of the police, who continue to cause a lot of problems in their own way.

Below, you can check out the full Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some other information coming up:

Tommy makes bold moves to connect CBI directly with the Cartel as he hustles to stay ahead of the many adversaries out for his blood.

We already know what some of Tommy’s professional goals are at the moment, as he wants to become the biggest player in the entire city with all sorts of resources at his disposal. Some of the bigger danger that is going on here may actually be personal, though, mostly because of the fact that Tommy does not always see the problems for what they are. We also know that he can stand to get hurt in a lot of different ways, as there are some pretty clear examples that we have seen play out here in the past.

Now, there are only three more episodes this season, and there is one other caveat that is worth noting at present — there will be no episodes in two weeks. We’re going to have a brief hiatus in the middle of the action and after that, we will get into the home stretch.

For now, there is no confirmation of a season 3 at Starz — but isn’t there still something to hope for? We tend to think so, anyway, based on how successful this franchise has been.

(Photo: Starz.)

