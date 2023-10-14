The Fall of the House of Usher: How did Camille L’Espanaye die?

In The Fall of the House of Usher episode 3, we saw the death of Camille L’Espanaye, one of Roderick Usher’s six children. She was the second to perish at the hands of Verna, and of course this one came about in a very different manner than any we have seen so far before.

So what was at the center of this one? Jealousy and anger, as Camille found herself in a spot that she could not quite fix. Her assistants deprived her of what she wanted and, beyond that, she was desperate to find a potential mole within the family and immensely jealous of her sister Victorine.

What did she set out to do? Well, prove that a lot of her experiments were nothing more than fake and constructed with false results. Hence, her going and seeing some of the chimpanzees that she was using as test subjects. Verna warned her that she was nearing the point of no return, but she did not listen. Instead, she set herself up for what was a particularly brutal end to her story at the hands of a shapeshifter who took the form of one of these apes.

Sure, Camille got the proof that she needed in regards to Victorine fudging some of the results, but how much did it really matter? Well, it did not at all, as her own green led to a particularly gnarly death. Much like Prospero, she died in the midst of doing terrible things, which is a common thread for all of the children at the center of this show. None of them are ambitious in the right way, and are setting out for a certain amount of money or control.

