The Afterparty canceled at Apple TV+; no season 3 coming

For everyone out there who loves fun murder-mystery shows, this is where we have to share some bad news: The Afterparty season 3 is not happening.

According to a report from TVLine, the series starring Sam Richardson and Tiffany Haddish will not be moving forward — which is of course a source of disappointment. For its genre this show was one of the most ambitious out there, with every episode having a different point of view as well as a different style or even genre. It also had some big names in the cast over the years including Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, Ken Jeong, and Elizabeth Perkins.

So why didn’t the show work out? Well, season 2 premiered at a time where strikes limited promotion, and there’s a chance the streamer may use that as an excuse for lower viewership. Personally, though, we don’t think that is the case — we really don’t think there were enough trailers and previews out there for season 2, especially when it comes to the popularity of movies like Knives Out that prove that this sort of mystery fare has a wide audience.

While we would say that season 2 is not anywhere near as strong creatively as season 1, it still had its fair share of moments. We also know that the creative team had some ideas for another season that, unfortunately, are now not going to be explored in any form. At least we can say that season 2 got a proper ending, right? Aniq and Zoe get to move forward and live a happy life together, while former Detective Danner seems to have found her true calling as a part of the movies.

Is it possible that a season 3 could be picked up somewhere else?

In theory, sure and we’d love to see it on a service like Peacock, where it could be paired with something like Poker Face. However, for the time being we have yet to hear anything at all that suggests that this is going to happen.

