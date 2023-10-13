Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 spoilers: TC, Mahina scoop!

We’d previously had a chance to learn a few new things about Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 — why not bring more to the table now?

If you had not heard about “Night Has a Thousand Eyes” before, then know that this is a story that will have a significant action component to it. Beyond just that, though, we are also going to have a chance to see some more news on TC and Mahina’s relationship. In episode 12, we saw that he was not being altogether receptive to her messages — he was going through a lot at that point, and was not ready to communicate or let people in. Fingers crossed that this is about to change.

Interested in a few more details now on what the story will be here? Then go ahead and check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 synopsis:

10/25/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Rick race to find a missing witness who can exonerate an innocent man accused of murder. TC tries to repair his relationship with Mahina after being released from the VA.

Are you we hopeful for TC and Magina?

Certainly, and mostly because she probably knows a good bit about what he has been through already in his life. The biggest thing that he needs to show her is progress, and that he will not keep pushing her away moving forward. This is the sort of thing that you can get past if it is a rare occurrence; it becomes so much more challenging in the event that it becomes a pattern.

As for another key relationship at the heart of this show, let’s just keep hoping for the best when it comes to Magnum and Higgins! They have already admitted that they love each other, and they will keep moving in a more serious direction. Just remember that no relationship is perfect, though, and there could be more bumps in the road.

