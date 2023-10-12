Magnum PI season 5 episode 13 promo: The caterer caper!

Just in case you needed a reminder of how great Magnum PI can be, we’re going to see that within season 5 episode 13.

After all, even the title of “Appetite for Danger” is fun! The real cornerstone of this series is going to be seeing Magnum, Higgins, and Katsumoto all go undercover for a case that involves caterers seemingly getting away with a great deal of stolen property — to be specific, stolen jewelry. This will require them to have a boots-on-the-ground approach, and seeing Gordon take on the role of chef could be the most exciting part.

The challenging thing here? Tim Kang’s character is not actually a chef! Sure, he is very-much good at what he does as a cop, but that doesn’t mean that he gains an incredible skill set at whatever job he takes while undercover. He has to rely on his amateur home-cook skills to be believable in this role, which we imagine had to be really fun to play.

In general, we tend to think that episode 13 serves as one of those great reminders as to why we should get more of Magnum PI somewhere, even if it is not on NBC. we don’t think the value of a show like this can ever be diminished, one that can give you a story like this, one that is so breezy in tone and action-packed, with some other serious plotlines elsewhere. It combines genres really effectively and in that way, is almost an exaggerated version of real life. The world we all live in can be funny one moment and serious the next. It’s never just one thing, and this show captures that — while also giving us fight scenes and undercover cases!

