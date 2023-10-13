Big Brother 25: BB Power of Invisibility, Multiplicity arrive!

On tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, we had a chance to learn about the BB Power of Invisibility and Multiplicity. So, what do these mean?

Well, the first one is pretty clear: The Power of Invisibility is basically set to mean that nobody is going to know who has the Head of Household power this time around. The HoH can play secretly, which is great for everyone who wants to make some big moves. It’s really up to them, though, if they want to tell it to others.

Meanwhile, the power of Multiplicity has the winner seeing double with the Veto. Does that mean that there are two Vetoes — or, at least a Veto that can be used twice? It makes winning these competitions so much more important than ever before. It certainly makes it that anyone who throws competitions at this point is really just asking for it.

We do imagine that there will be a new HoH winner crowned tonight at some point, but it may take a long time before they are crowned. This is likely to be some sort of timed competition since nobody can know how anyone else fared. Also, we are more reliant than ever on someone actually telling us what happened, and that’s a tricky thing when not every player is trusting of everyone else in the game (or interested in saying things to us).

For the time being…

We just hope that this week ends up being a little more exciting than Scary Week, which was easily one of the most unmitigated disasters within the world of this show.

