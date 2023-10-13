Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won Invisible HoH, week 11?

Who won HoH on Big Brother 25 tonight? We will admit that entering the episode, the #1 thing we were really rooting for was drama. Or, at the very least, people who were actively trying to win the competition at the end of the day.

The strangest thing about the battle for HoH going into tonight was the simple fact that nobody really seemed to be that eager to win. There was a lot of talk about throwing it, mostly because there were a ton of people who really wanted to hold off and get the title a little bit later on down the road.

As for what the competition was going to be, that is where there was a good bit of ambiguity here at the end of the day. Even though there was speculation about endurance or slip-and-slide, the folks over at CBS did not promote all that much in advance here. Yet, the backyard had been closed for a good period of time, which made us think that we weren’t just going to be getting some sort of standard, easy Q&A session or the like.

As we said earlier, Blue, Cory, and Jag are probably the three people who most needed to win this.

The twist we learned tonight

This winner will be invisible, meaning that nobody will likely know that they have it and they can be free to do whatever they want with the power! It also means that they could end up being eligible to play again next week, and that matters a lot. (If they aren’t eligible to be HoH again, everyone will know they had it here!)

We will have more news on the winner if they reveal it to us later…

Who were you rooting for to win Head of Household on Big Brother 25?

