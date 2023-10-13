The Changeling season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following what we saw on tonight’s The Changeling finale, are we going to see a season 2 happen down the road? Or, is this really it?

Well, we will start off here by noting what is not official at the moment: Any sort of season 2 renewal from the streaming service. While we know that the first season is not covering all the source material, that does not guarantee that we’re getting another season by any means. We are going to be stuck waiting for anywhere between weeks and months to see what is next. Sometimes, the streamer makes a choice or fast, whereas at other points, they leave us hanging for a good while.

In the end, viewership matters more than anything else — if The Changeling delivers some big viewer numbers on Apple TV+, its odds of coming back are much higher! The problem is just that this is not information that is being revealed to the public. It never is. Once the viewership is tabulated, we will then see the streamer look at this information compared to the cost. The relationship between these two things will help to better determine if an official renewal happens.

For now, we would like to think that the powers-that-be would like to at least finish what they started and work to give this adult fairy-tale a proper ending. This doesn’t have to be a show that goes on for five or six seasons and above all else, giving a show closure is a smart move when it comes to building credibility with your base. You want them to keep subscribing, and also feeling confident that they will make even more great content for you down the road.

While we continue the wait ahead, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

