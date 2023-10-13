Big Brother 25: Where are Cameron’s goodbye messages?

Tonight on Big Brother 25, we saw the eviction of Cameron Hardin — but where in the world were the goodbye messages? Consider this one of many strange things that happened here!

The first thing that we should note is that goodbye messages have been a staple for most of the series, and we do think that they were recorded for the evicted houseguests again this time around. However, we just didn’t get a chance to see them on-screen, and that may be a consequence of the show running out of time thanks to all of the “exquisite” nonsense that happened with Julie and the players. (We want to think that it’s self-parody on how silly some of this stuff can be, and it did actually become a little funny at the end.)

We do think that Cameron will get to see at least some of these in jury, as we have seen this happen in the past. Strangely, Julie did not mention any extended interview with Cameron on social media, so we may not need to see these at all?

Did we really need to see them?

Of course, we would love to say that this would be something important for us viewers … but in all honesty, it probably would not be. There is really not that much of an incentive for this to be shown off to viewers if they are all guarded and boring — which would probably be the case, since Cam is a juror and nobody is going to be all that blunt with someone who could be responsible for giving them money later on down the road.

