The Amazing Race 35 episode 4: Will Liam & Yeremi recover?

Are you ready to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 4 on CBS next week? Well, we already know where things are going to begin!

Last night’s Vietnam-set episode ended in classic To Be Continued fashion, as everyone is going to continue to race through the country for at least a little while longer. The reason why this is particularly high-stakes is simply because at this point, everyone has to be pretty darn exhausted … especially those teams who arrived on the later flights into the country. They haven’t had much time to sleep, and that could mean much less when it comes to focus.

Want to get a few more details about some of the tasks? Then go ahead and check out the full The Amazing Race 35 episode 4 synopsis:

“The Day Keeps Rockin’ Here in Vietnam” – Teams continue racing in Vietnam and face the hustle and bustle of a congested Vietnamese market, where they must properly set up a fish stand and deliver mattresses to a local hotel, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 18 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

What will Liam & Yeremi do from here?

Remember that they finished the previous episode in last place. Because this was a To Be Continued leg, there isn’t any sort of punishment that they face. We do think that they are one of those rare teams that should be able to come back without too much of a problem here, mostly due to the fact that they are athletic and fast — the only thing that could end up causing them to slip up is in the event that they are some mental mistakes.

(Photo: CBS.)

