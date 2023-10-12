The Fall of the House of Usher episode 2: Prospero’s epic death

After a sensational premiere episode, The Fall of the House of Usher episode 2 was especially effective for one simple reason: Killing people off. Or, to be specific, sending characters down certain roads where that could happen.

When it comes to Prospero, he was the first of Roderick’s kids to go in “The Masque of the Red Death,” inspired by the Edgar Allan Poe story of the same name. He was still given a life-or-death choice by Verna within this episode at his crazy, torrid party … one where he ended up causing countless deaths (including his own) due to a sprinkler system unleashing acid on just about everyone.

We don’t think it is hard to explain how Prospero got what was coming to him here, as he was the one who not just got this raucous party underway, but also then went so far as to have his brother’s wife Morrie in the mix. Morrie’s fate was left somewhat up in the air at the end of episode 2, and was explored more through the rest of the season.

For those of you who have watched all of the show…

Was this the most epic death out of any this whole season? We did know in advance that it was certainly the most macabre. If you studied the clippings back in the premiere, then you knew already that this one had a heavy death toll in the way that a lot of the other children do not.

Still, every single one of those is quite epic and disturbing within their own way — and that is a big part of what makes this show so engaging in the first place.

What did you think about Prospero’s death on The Fall of the House of Usher episode 2?

