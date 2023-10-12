The Golden Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Gerry, Kathy get closer

In just a handful of hours, you are going to have a chance to see The Golden Bachelor episode 3 arrive on ABC. How are we going to see the show get more sweet and sentimental than it already is? Well, the powers that be seem to have a plan — show you even more fantastic previews with Gerry Turner and some of his women.

For the sake of the latest preview we have here, why not focus on Kathy? Based on a new sneak peek (which you can view over at this link), she is going to get closer with Gerry after sharing a story about her father. Hearing her be so open and vulnerable is going to allow for her to have more of a personal connection. Gerry admits that he is seeing her in more and more of a romantic light after this.

Of course, all of this is designed to give you some serious warm fuzzies — that is, before you remember that this is a show that still has a lot of drama coming on the other side. The more that Gerry feels for these women, the harder the heartbreak will be. Sending people home on this show feels different and is really hard, since so many of them have gone through hard times already. The longer the show lasts, the more challenging the decisions will be.

Sure, there is some clear chemistry with Kathy and Gerry — however, he also had a really memorable date last week with Theresa, and we also have the first impression rose that he gave to Faith. She seems to be at the center of a lot of stuff during this upcoming episode, as she could even be leaving the show outright.

