The Golden Bachelor episode 3 video: Ellen, Gerry’s date night

Just in case you needed another reason to smile entering The Golden Bachelor episode 3 over on ABC, we have it! The network has released another sneak peek for the upcoming episode, and the focus on this one seems to be Ellen.

What has made this show feel totally unique and refreshing is how unlike the main show, these are all women who are getting to dive into a dating world that they may not have been a part of for a while. They’ve also been subject to a lot of stereotypes and frustrations when it comes to their age, and this show is a chance to really break down some of those walls.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview that really does exemplify what we are talking about perfectly. We love seeing just how grateful Ellen is to get a fancy designer dress for her date, and also how enamored Gerry Turner is looking at her. We hope that there are some really special times ahead for the two of them in Thursday’s episode, especially since as of right now, there are a few people who really seem like they could go far. She is one of them, but also can’t rule out Theresa and Faith, who have both also had a good bit of air time with our leading man so far.

Do we wish that these episodes were a little bit longer? Sure, but at the same time, a part of the fun of this show is how it legitimately feels special. Sometimes, it really is better to leave people wanting more, and we do think that this is what we’re getting at this point.

