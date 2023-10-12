Survivor 45 episode 4 preview: What are the new tribes?

CBS next week is poised to bring you Survivor 45 episode 4 and with that, the first tribe swap of the season! We say “first” here because there is a good chance that there could be more — within the world of this show, it almost always feels like that could be the case!

We should start first and foremost by noting this: The swap is necessary at this point. We don’t need to see the entire Lulu tribe get decimated, especially when you consider the fact that there are only three people there now in Kaleb, Emily, and Sean who remain there. They should at least deserve a chance to see what it’s like to actually win immunity for a change.

Well, here is one thing that we can say with some confidence — the Lulu tribe is technically going to still be in existence, so either we are swapping into three tribes of five players each or we’re going to see uneven tribes of two. Bruce and Jake are both wearing yellow buffs, so they have been swapped over to new Lulu. Meanwhile, you also see multiple Reba members still in red buffs, so either that is before the swap or they are remaining on the same tribe.

Ultimately, we do think there are further questions to wonder about here when it comes to immunity idols. Given that Sabiyah’s is now out of the game, we tend to think something will be re-hidden at Lulu. Meanwhile, nobody has found one at Belo yet! If the Belo beach ceases to exist, is there going to be another way to incorporate a third idol? Austin has the one at Reba, but he needs to make a decision to determine if he wants to hold onto it by deciding to not use his vote.

