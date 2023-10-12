Survivor 45 episode 4 preview: A tribe swap is here!

As we prepared ourselves to see Survivor 45 episode 4 on CBS next week, there was really just one question we had. What was going to happen with Lulu? They are now a tribe of three and because of that, they are going to have a pretty tough time moving forward here in the game.

So are the producers going to be able to give us something new when it comes to a big-time twist? What about a tribe swap? The preview at least gave us a sense of what lies ahead…

Well, let’s just start off here by saying that we had one of the biggest Tribal Councils in quite some time, so what is going to happen from here? Think in terms of another tribe swap! There is a lot of big stuff that is going to inevitably come along with that, and we hope that you are ready for a lot of what that could entail. Just think for a moment here about a lot of different dynamics given that the odds are pretty low that Sean, Emily, and Kaleb are all going to remain on the same tribe moving forward. They have to figure out if there is a way to integrate themselves into some new spots.

Also, remember that there could be another idol hidden out there! That is beyond of course what we are seeing over at the Belo tribe, as we haven’t heard all that much at the moment when it comes to what’s happening there when it comes to idols. These things are still hard to find, especially when you consider the fact there are a lot of strategic issues that can come with looking for them.

Where do you think things are going to go moving into Survivor 45 episode 4?

