Frasier revival season 1 episode 3 air date, Paramount+ schedule

Following today’s big launch at Paramount+, are you curious to learn the Frasier season 1 episode 3 air date? Want to get a better sense of what exactly the streaming service has planned?

Well, first and foremost, let’s set the table here — just in case you are not familiar with the new version of this show. This is not set in the same city as the original Frasier from so many years ago. Even though Kelsey Grammer is back, the bulk of the rest of the cast is new. The logline below effectively sets the stage:

The new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

Now, let’s take a little bit of a longer look at the schedule itself. You are going to see episode 3 of the revival next week, and there will be one new installment that airs every seven days until we eventually get to the end of the road here. The objective if you are Paramount+ at the moment is that you want to get a lot of exposure to this show from start to finish but beyond just that, you need to fill out your schedule. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing and the WGA strike just concluded close to the end of last month. Because of this, the streamer does not have the same extensive library that they had in the past. They have to find a way in order to branch out and ensure that they are providing a lot of programming to as many people as possible to keep people subscribed.

Ultimately, remember that sitcoms often take several episodes to really find themselves. Don’t be surprised if for the first several weeks, the new Frasier does struggle to find its balance and tone.

