American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 promo: Siobhan’s truth

As we do prepare ourselves to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 on FX next week, are we going to get real answers? Or, to be specific, are we going to learn some huge things when it comes to Siobhan?

For most of the season already, we have suspected that something is off when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s character on the show. She met Anna under some mysterious circumstances at IVF, and she has also been involved in a number of other strange occurrences. Take, that doll of Anna turning up on occasion around her. Or, the fact that the “Ashleys” were there so many years ago at the start of episode 4. It is clear at this point that her part of this universe is tied to something sinister, and that goes beyond her just wanting to ensure that Anna has an Oscar.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

Here is the big question — how far is Emma Roberts’ character going to go in order to win an Academy Award, and is it tied somehow to her having some sort of evil baby? Is she, without even knowing it, making a deal with a devil? The only person who seems to realize that something is off with Siobhan right now, at least per the new promo, is Hamish — who has not exactly come across as much of a power player so far. We don’t have a great deal of faith that this is going to change moving into the near future.

Given that episode 5 is the last one before we do get to the end of part 1, don’t be surprised if we do get some sort of huge cliffhanger at the end of this! The #1 thing that matters is that the writers really set the stage for what lies ahead…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story: Delicate now, including more details on episode 5

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







