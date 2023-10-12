American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4: Is Sonia Adeline?

We certainly knew entering American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4 on FX that there would be some surprises. Did that mean we would also get some sort of real answers?

Well, we should start off here, first and foremost, that Anna found herself having new reasons to question everything here. Take, for starters, the fact that she was receiving mysterious notes indicating that she could not trust anyone at all. Meanwhile, she was suddenly pregnant again after it didn’t seem as though she was.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

By the end of the episode, Anna found herself, once again, in the ever-familiar place where she was hearing mysterious noises and raising big questions. Take, what they were, where they were coming from, and if there was something real going on at all. She was still seeing Nurse Ivy, even if no one else was. Also, she started to raise the question as to whether or not Sonia and Adeline were the same person.

Now, we should note that Sonia and Adeline are being played by the same person this season, so clearly the series itself is doing whatever it can to make us believe that this is actually the case. We have long believed that Adeline was potentially either alive or still involved in whatever is going on with Anna — even if it is beyond the grave.

At the end of this episode, we did see Sonia be once again knocked out — but where did she end up? Well, she found herself eventually standing over a crib holding an animal corpse before getting the news that she had been nominated for a Golden Globe. What a strange way to figure this out … or to eat the animal? That was her response to getting the big news?

Related – Go ahead and get some other news entering the next American Horror Story: Delicate episode

What did you think about the overall course of events moving into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







